Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.