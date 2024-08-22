Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

