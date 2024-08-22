Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

