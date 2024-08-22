Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAN

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.62.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.