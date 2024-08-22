ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.92

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.92 and traded as high as $56.27. ABB shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 100,115 shares trading hands.

ABB Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

