AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.54

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.54 and last traded at $197.05, with a volume of 30922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,416,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

