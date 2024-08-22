Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,499,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 790,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,772. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

