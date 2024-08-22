Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.79

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 9748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
