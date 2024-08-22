Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.79

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 9748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 292,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.