Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Absci Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $491.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absci

In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Absci

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.