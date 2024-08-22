Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

