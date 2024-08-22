ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

ACIW opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 710.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 82,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

