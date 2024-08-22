Admiral Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2564 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

