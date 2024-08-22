Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15-11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.29 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $8.89 on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 5,186,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,715. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

