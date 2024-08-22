Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

