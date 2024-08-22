Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

