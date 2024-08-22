Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

