Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.35. 1,343,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,010,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.45.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.