Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.35. 1,343,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,010,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

