Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$77.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.56.
AFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
