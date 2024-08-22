AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

