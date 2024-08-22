Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

