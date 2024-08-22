Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.641-1.691 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.210-5.250 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 378,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,750. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

