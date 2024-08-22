AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

AGL Energy stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

