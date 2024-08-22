AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGL Energy stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.04.
About AGL Energy
