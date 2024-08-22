Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ADC opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

