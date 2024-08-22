Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 17.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 17.50 ($0.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 199.20% from the company’s current price.
Agronomics Stock Down 0.0 %
ANIC opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.68. The company has a market cap of £59.07 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agronomics has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18).
About Agronomics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.