Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $24.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

