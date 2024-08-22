Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

