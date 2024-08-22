Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 7%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 139,713,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 40,743,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

