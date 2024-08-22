Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will earn ($4.40) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($10.18) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

