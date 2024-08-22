Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.75.

ATD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$80.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$68.41 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0706283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.