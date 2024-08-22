Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
