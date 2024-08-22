Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,207.64

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.64 ($15.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,225.48 ($15.92). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.88), with a volume of 253,545 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 584.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,244.02%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

