Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.
Shares of AGAE opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 258,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 633,010 shares of company stock worth $831,923 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
