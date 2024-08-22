Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AGAE opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 258,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 633,010 shares of company stock worth $831,923 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGAE Free Report ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

