Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$19.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
