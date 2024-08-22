Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Allient worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allient in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Allient Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

