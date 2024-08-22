Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 271.80% from the stock’s current price.

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.30. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

