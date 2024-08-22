Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

