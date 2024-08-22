Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 312.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

DRTS stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

