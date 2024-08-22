Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Investment House LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

