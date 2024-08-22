Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

