Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

