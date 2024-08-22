Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

