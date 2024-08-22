Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.86. Alphatec shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 391,963 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alphatec Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alphatec by 11.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.