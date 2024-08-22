Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -443.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

