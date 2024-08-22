Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -443.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

