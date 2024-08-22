AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE ALA opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.27. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 82.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 73,970 shares worth $2,333,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

