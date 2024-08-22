AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$38.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.80.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

TSE:ALA opened at C$33.70 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.67 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 73,970 shares worth $2,333,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.