Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 175,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 63,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

