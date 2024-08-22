Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

