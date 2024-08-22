Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.11 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

