Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
